Alai Football Club won the Football Cup of Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The Osh team defeated Abdysh-Ata (Kant) with a score of 1: 0 in the final.

The only goal was scored Calvin Inkum in the 36th minute.

The two-time Kyrgyzstan Cup winner Alai received 200,000 soms. It will also participate in the Asian Football Confederation Cup.