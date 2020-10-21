CSTO Secretary General congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his appointment

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas congratulated the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on his appointment as the Prime Minister. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

In his congratulations, Stanislav Zas notes that Kyrgyzstan enjoys a well-deserved authority in the international arena and has rightfully taken a prominent place in regional politics. The CSTO member states highly value the republic’s contribution to strengthening military-political cooperation within the organization, formation of forces and means of the collective security system, and the development of interaction within the CSTO.

«Kyrgyzstan makes a significant contribution to the joint efforts of the CSTO member countries in the international arena to find responses to new challenges and threats, and ensure regional security. I sincerely wish you, dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, health and success in responsible state activities for the sake of further strengthening the rule of law, ensuring stability and dynamic development of the Kyrgyz society, and peace and prosperity for the people!» Stanislav Zas stressed.