CSTO Deputy Secretary General Masadykov assigned with peacekeeping issues

CSTO Deputy Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov has been entrusted with the functions of a Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping issues. Telegram-channel of the CSTO reports.

«In pursuance of the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council dated 16 September 2021 «On the Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping issues» to entrust the CSTO Deputy Secretary General Masadykov Taalatbek Shamudinovich with the functions of the Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping issues,» the order of the head of the organization Imangali Tasmagambetov says.

Recall, by decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan Taalatbek Masadykov was appointed to the quota position of Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization from January 1, 2024.
