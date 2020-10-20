22:24
Transport Minister instructs to increase number of flights to Russia

Transport and Roads Minister of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Berdaliev instructed the Civil Aviation Agency to increase the number of flights to Russia. Press service of the ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The head of the Ministry of Transport also gave an order to speed up the process of holding a video conference with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on the withdrawal of Kyrgyz airlines from the black list of the European Union.

Recall, Bakyt Berdaliev was appointed the Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan on October 14 by the decree of the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Prior to that, Zhanat Beishenov held the post of the Minister of Transport and Roads of the country.
