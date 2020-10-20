22:24
Chairman of EEC Board congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his appointment

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich congratulated the acting President, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on his appointment as head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«I am confident that your activities as the Prime Minister will contribute to ensuring stable dynamics of integration processes and expanding trade and economic ties between the states of the Eurasian Economic Union. For its part, the Eurasian Economic Commission will contribute to your efforts to develop mutually beneficial cooperation. I wish you and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic successful activities for the benefit of the people of Kyrgyzstan,» the congratulatory telegram says.

On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.
