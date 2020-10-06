Work at Kara-Keche coal field stopped, it seized

Work of Kara-Keche coal field has been suspended in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Users of social media report.

It is noted that the branch of the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkomur, located on the Central site of Dzhumgal district, Naryn region, was seized by a group of people today at about 15.00. About 100 people came to the field.

«About half a million soms received from the sale of coal were seized from the cashiers. They also took away all the coal bills. These people were forced to write a letter of resignation on their own free will to the director and chief engineer of the branch,» the letter of Kyrgyzkomur says.