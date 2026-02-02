16:45
Collapse at Jerooy mine: Interagency commission investigates accident

On January 27, 2026, a rock mass collapse occurred at a production site of Jerooy mine. Support works were being carried out at the +3160 level face by employees of the contractor company BPK LLC.

Alliance Altyn LLC told 24.kg news agency that at the time of the incident, four employees of BPK LLC, the general contractor, were present at the site and were engaged in underground operations.

An interagency commission comprising authorized state bodies has been established to determine the causes and investigate the accident.

Due to ongoing investigative measures, the company has limited its comments to this information only. The condition of the workers has not been specified.

The Ministry of Health has also refrained from commenting on the accident.

Earlier, information appeared on social media claiming that one worker had allegedly died and three others were in serious condition in hospital. Official confirmation of this information could not be obtained.

A total of about 15 contractor companies operate at the mine.
