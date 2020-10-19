11:23
Officials try to convince investors that Kyrgyzstan entered legal framework

A working meeting of officials with a group of representatives of leading mining companies established by foreign investors Vertex, Jamgyr, Kaz Minerals Bozymchak, Chaarat, Eti Bakir, Shambesay took place on the initiative of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan and the International Business Council.

The investors were informed that the situation in the country has stabilized, the ongoing political processes have returned to the constitutional framework, the executive branch has been formed, which has stepped up its work.

Representatives of leading mining companies told about their problems. Officials on behalf of the new government declared their readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the business community in general and foreign investors in particular.

The mining business was told that the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov was proposed to create an operational headquarters to protect business and foreign investors and provide for a number of other urgent measures to quickly restore the activities of mining enterprises.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

After the riots in Bishkek, unknown persons tried to seize a number of fields.

Unknown persons looted a warehouse and set fire to the building of a gold recovery factory at Jerooy deposit in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Local residents attacked Jamgyr gold mine, two laboratory workers barricaded themselves in the building. There were reports that all employees were kicked out of Tereksai field. Local guards were set up at Kichi-Chaarat. Work of Kara-Keche coal mine was suspended in Naryn region. Bozymchak mining and processing complex also suspended operations.
link: https://24.kg/english/169779/
views: 135
