Newly elected Shumkar-Uya deputies get acquainted with work of Jerooy

Deputies of Shumkar-Uya rural district visited Jerooy gold deposit on a working trip. During the visit, they got acquainted with the production processes of Talas gold mining plant and assessed the work of the company. As part of the trip, the deputies toured the gold mill and a tailing dump.

Deputies received detailed answers from the employees of Alliance Altyn company to their questions regarding the environmental safety of the enterprise, the quality of production and the working conditions created for employees.

Following the visit to the enterprise, the deputies gave a positive assessment of the company’s work, noting that Alliance Altyn closely cooperates with the local population and makes an important contribution to the development of the region. Alliance Altyn company will continue to adhere to high environmental standards in its work and strengthen cooperation with the local community.