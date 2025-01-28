16:39
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

Newly elected Shumkar-Uya deputies get acquainted with work of Jerooy

Deputies of Shumkar-Uya rural district visited Jerooy gold deposit on a working trip. During the visit, they got acquainted with the production processes of Talas gold mining plant and assessed the work of the company. As part of the trip, the deputies toured the gold mill and a tailing dump.

Deputies received detailed answers from the employees of Alliance Altyn company to their questions regarding the environmental safety of the enterprise, the quality of production and the working conditions created for employees.

Following the visit to the enterprise, the deputies gave a positive assessment of the company’s work, noting that Alliance Altyn closely cooperates with the local population and makes an important contribution to the development of the region. Alliance Altyn company will continue to adhere to high environmental standards in its work and strengthen cooperation with the local community.
link: https://24.kg/english/318168/
views: 158
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin: We expect that Jerooy will enjoy support of authorities
Sadyr Japarov: Jerooy will become successful example of cooperation
Jerooy gold processing plant officially launched
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters
Local residents hold rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to jointly participate in teleconference
Brawl breaks out between local residents and Jerooy mine worker
Artem Novikov promises to pay attention to ecology when developing Jerooy
Activists demand to check safety of tailing dump at Jerooy
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
16:31
Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Tur...
16:17
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
16:01
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
15:38
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia
15:31
Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty