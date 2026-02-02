Cabinet Chairman takes control of investigation into tragic incident at Jerooy

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has taken personal control over the investigation into a tragic incident that occurred at Jerooy gold mining enterprise in Talas region. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to official information, one employee was killed and two others sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the incident. The injured have received the necessary medical assistance and are under medical supervision.

Relevant state authorities are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident. It is noted that all factors will be thoroughly examined, including compliance with safety requirements and operational regulations.

The Cabinet of Ministers states that it is closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that all legal measures are taken following the investigation.

The country’s leadership expressed their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.