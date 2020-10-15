Prime Minister of Uzbekistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his appointment

Abdulla Aripov congratulated the new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on his appointment. Website of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan says.

«The congratulatory letter expresses hope for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, as well as further strengthening strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and peoples,» the message says.

On October 14, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected Sadyr Japarov to the post of Prime Minister, and also approved the composition and program of the Government.