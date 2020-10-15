18:46
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his appointment

Abdulla Aripov congratulated the new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on his appointment. Website of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan says.

«The congratulatory letter expresses hope for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, as well as further strengthening strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and peoples,» the message says.

On October 14, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected Sadyr Japarov to the post of Prime Minister, and also approved the composition and program of the Government.
link: https://24.kg/english/169476/
views: 96
Print
Related
Supporters of Prime Minister decide to continue rally at state residence
Supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather in Bishkek
‘Nationality’ line to repeatedly appear in passports of Kyrgyzstanis
Japarov: There shouldn't be any corruption schemes, I don't need bribes
Sadyr Japarov: Russia remains our strategic partner
President signs decree appointing Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Deputies approve Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Composition of Government of Kyrgyzstan proposed by Sadyr Japarov (list)
Sadyr Japarov: Persecution of political opponents is unacceptable
Sadyr Japarov meets with ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
18:09
New Foreign Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan New Foreign Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Kyr...
18:01
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his appointment
17:59
Growth of dollar exchange rate associated with situation in Kyrgyzstan
16:48
Raiymbek Matraimov's brother Tilek placed under house arrest
16:42
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan