Supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather in Bishkek

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov are gathering near the Government House in Bishkek again. Minibuses and cars arrive, which bring people to the Old Square. There are no representatives of law enforcement agencies, despite the fact that a state of emergency restricting mass gatherings has been imposed in Bishkek.

Yesterday, the deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reconsidered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister. Parliament approved the composition and program of the Government.

The newly elected head of the Cabinet said at the press conference that he would resolve the issue of the president’s resignation.

Speaking to his supporters on the square in the evening, Sadyr Japarov said that the head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, was not going to resign yet. Negotiations will continue today.