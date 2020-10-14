13:48
USD 79.66
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.03
English

Sadyr Japarov announces appointment of new personnel to state service

Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov signed a number of personnel decisions to recruit new personnel to the state and municipal civil service and speed up the process of lustration. The Information Policy Department of the Cabinet Office reported.

He signed orders according to which:

— Amanbaev Baktybek Abdilashimovich (born in 1969) was appointed as the acting head of the Government Office-Minister;

— Niyazbekov Ulanbek Omokanovich (born in 1975) was appointed the acting Minister of Internal Affairs;

— Abdyldaev Sagynbek Tokonovich (born 1969) was appointed the Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police);

— Egemberdiev Askat Raimzhanovich (born in 1968) was appointed Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service;

— Ashimbaev Sabyrkul Abasovich (born in 1968) was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region;

— Buzurmankulov Aibek Myrzakerimovich (born in 1983) was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Talas region.
link: https://24.kg/english/169226/
views: 108
Print
Related
Personnel reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall
Azamat Doroev appointed head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek
Tatyana Kuznetsova leaves post of Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Zamirbek Askarov appointed Minister of Emergency Situations
New management of Vostokelectro OJSC appointed
New Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Physicist engineer becomes head of Sverdlovsk district of Bishkek
Heads of two departments of Bishkek City Administration appointed
Government asks Parliament to consider nominations
Personnel appointments take place in government of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
14 October, Wednesday
13:44
Elnura Mambetzhunusheva becomes head of State Customs Service Elnura Mambetzhunusheva becomes head of State Customs...
13:36
Suspects in attack on foreigner detained in Bishkek
13:14
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
172 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
13:08
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours