Personnel reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall

Chynasyl Chynybaev was appointed the head of Leninsky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He previously held the post of the first deputy head of the district. The former head of the district, Toktosun Sultanov, left the post at his own request.

In addition, Azamat Kadyrov will work as the head of the Land Use and Construction Department. Prior to that, he was deputy head of the department.

Former head of the Land Use and Construction Department Talant Imanakun uulu was appointed head of the Interregional Department of the State Inspection for Environmental and Technical Safety.

The relevant orders were signed by the mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.