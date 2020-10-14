12:17
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov gather near Government House in Bishkek

About 120 supporters of Sadyr Japarov gathered near the Government House on the Old Square in Bishkek today.

The protesters came from different regions of Kyrgyzstan. They demand resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. They also ask to speed up the procedure of appointing their leader as the Prime Minister.

Yesterday the head of state returned the parliamentary decree on the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as the head of Government back to the Parliament.

Today the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to consider the issue on Sadyr Japarov at the next session of the Parliament. According to the press service of the head of state, he sent a letter to the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanatbek Isaev. It says that the decisions of the Parliament on approving the program, determining the structure and composition of the Government, proposed by the candidate for Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, were returned by the Presidential Administration to Parliament due to existing violations of the law.
