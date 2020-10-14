Call center on COVID-19 issues resumes work in Kyrgyzstan

Call center 118, which advises on all COVID-19 issues, resumed work. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Work of the call center was temporarily suspended from September 10 to October 10 — the specialists of the e -Health Center carried out technical work to streamline networks, as well as to train operators.

«The Ministry of Health has launched the call center at four United Family Medicine Centers in Bishkek, as well as at regional centers of family medicine,» the ministry said.

The call centers operate on the basis of a single information number — 118.

The ministry noted that the main goal of the call center is to reduce the number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 by providing the population with timely and qualified medical advice.