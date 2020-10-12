01:03
Kursan Asanov placed in pretrial detention center of SCNS

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a measure of restriction for the ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov.

The former police official was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security for two months.

Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov called the accusation of staging the riots absurd.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of the republic was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.

The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as the ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov.
