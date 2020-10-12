Second wave of COVID-19: Call center 118 to resume work this week

Call center 118 will resume work this week in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Center for Electronic Healthcare, Bakhtiyar Stanbekov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hotline did not work temporarily for technical reasons. «We have now transferred the numbers to the united Family Medicine Centers in Bishkek and the regional ones. On Friday, we conducted training and program tuning. We will launch the call center this week, perhaps tomorrow,» said Bakhtiyar Stanbekov.

There is an increase in COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia cases in Kyrgyzstan. The facts of death of patients from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have resumed. Five people have died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours.