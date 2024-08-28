18:09
Call center opened at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan

A call center has been opened at the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The press service of the SDMK reported.

Specialists will answer citizens’ questions on religious issues.

«We live in the age of information and communications. Citizens needed a call center, where they could get answers to questions regarding religion while being at home. We hope that this center will serve the people well,» Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov said.

The call center works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Phone number: +996550557775.
