Mobile teams and call center 118 switch to around-the-clock work

Mobile teams and the call center 118 switched to around-the-clock work. The head of the Healthcare Department of the City Hall of Bishkek, Baktygul Ismailova, told at a briefing.

According to her, the number of 118 lines has been increased to 14, and mobile teams — to 40.

«There are different calls, half of them are of not medical nature, people ask if it is possible to go abroad, to Issyk-Kul ... One call takes from 5 to 15 minutes,» she said.

Baktygul Ismailova added that all mobile teams are still monitoring citizens in home quarantine, and give recommendations.

«In addition, patients with asymptomatic form of the disease stay at home now. Calls to 118 are transferred to the coordinators of the teams. Over 40 percent of the calls are unfounded. People are currently aware of the main symptoms of COVID-19, list them, but when doctors visit them, it turns out that the callers just want to find out, if they have the disease. It all takes time for both operators and mobile teams, so assistance to patients comes late,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156921/
views: 103
