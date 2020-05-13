Switzerland assists in launch of call centers in Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19

The single number of the call centers is 118.

Call centers are being launched in Kyrgyzstan at regional Family Medicine Centers to provide timely and qualified medical advice on preventing the spread of COVID-19 among the country’s population. The Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Four operators work at each of them: two nurses and two trained medical residents who work from 8:00 to 20:00.

The call centers have already begun to work in Chui and Naryn regions. Five more will be opened in the rest of the regions within a week.

When receiving calls from people complaining of symptoms similar to those of coronavirus, operators conduct a quick clinical assessment of the patient’s condition in accordance with the algorithm and transmit all the information to the mobile teams. Mobile teams assess the epidemiological situation on the spot, conduct a COVID-19 test and, if necessary, hospitalize patients.

This work is carried out within the framework of the Swiss project Reforms of Medical Education in the Kyrgyz Republic.