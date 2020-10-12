14:19
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours

Five people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

One patient died in Osh city, three — in Osh region and one — in Talas region.

In total, 1,090 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/168882/
