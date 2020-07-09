10:15
USD 78.03
EUR 88.01
RUB 1.10
English

Call centers for psychological support of population opened in Kyrgyzstan

A call center has been opened at the premises of the Republican Mental Health Center. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The call centers were opened in Bishkek and Osh cities to provide psychological assistance and support to the population.

«Psychologists, psychotherapists, and psychiatrists work there. Working hours of the centers: from 8.00 to 20.00 from Monday to Saturday. The help is free of charge, you can receive it remotely, being in any region, by phone or via WhatsApp,» the Ministry of Health said.
link: https://24.kg/english/158810/
views: 105
Print
Related
Mobile teams and call center 118 switch to around-the-clock work
Switzerland assists in launch of call centers in Kyrgyzstan to combat COVID-19
24-hour call center organized during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
9 July, Thursday
10:02
At least 213 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Novosibirsk At least 213 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Novosib...
09:57
About 16,422 specialists trained in fight against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:16
Call centers for psychological support of population opened in Kyrgyzstan
09:10
Weather alert: Thunderstorms, rains, snow in mountains expected in Kyrgyzstan
8 July, Wednesday
17:52
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits day patient facility
16:18
Wife of Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized with coronavirus
16:12
Aichurek Central Department Store in Bishkek to be closed from tomorrow
16:02
Work of central markets limited in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
15:48
983 more places for COVID-19, pneumonia patients deployed in Bishkek