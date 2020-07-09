Call centers for psychological support of population opened in Kyrgyzstan

A call center has been opened at the premises of the Republican Mental Health Center. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The call centers were opened in Bishkek and Osh cities to provide psychological assistance and support to the population.

«Psychologists, psychotherapists, and psychiatrists work there. Working hours of the centers: from 8.00 to 20.00 from Monday to Saturday. The help is free of charge, you can receive it remotely, being in any region, by phone or via WhatsApp,» the Ministry of Health said.