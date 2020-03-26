12:26
24-hour call center organized during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan

A round-the-clock call center was organized for the period of state of emergency in some territories of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Call center phone numbers: 999444777 and 999444666.

It was created to organize and support the processes of interaction of the «first line» of consulting support. The hotline will help resolve issues of interaction between state bodies and the government plenipotentiary representatives in the regions with the commandant’s offices of the administrative-territorial units in which a state of emergency has been introduced.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
