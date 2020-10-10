15:07
Meeting of Parliament postponed, time and place not known

The extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for 12:00 today, is postponed. Several parliament members told 24.kg news agency.

Deputies Ainura Askarova, Aida Kasymalieva and Ainuru Altybaeva announced that the Parliament would meet at 15.00. Evgenia Strokova is getting ready for the meeting at 13.00.

«I know that there will be a meeting today, but I do not know at what time and where. They haven’t called me yet,» deputy Bakhadyr Sulaimanov said.

His fellow party member Kanybek Imanaliev did not know about today’s meeting, as did the deputy Dzhanybek Bakchiev.

«Nobody called me and invited me to an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament. I was contacted only once, on October 6. I signed my consent to extraordinary session of the Parliament. Since then, no one has contacted or invited me,» MP Dzhanybek Bakchiev said.

Information was sent out the day before that a meeting of Parliament will be held at the state residence Ala-Archa at 12.00 on October 10.
