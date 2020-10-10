Omurbek Babanov not going to leave Kyrgyzstan

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov made a statement: he is not going to leave the country. It was posted on Twitter.

According to him, his car and the car of the former president Almazbek Atambayev were fired at.

Omurbek Babanov assured that they came to Ala-Too square with peaceful intentions. But his supporters and those who support Atambayev were attacked by provocateurs and riots broke out. «I don’t need power. I have never joined ruling parties. Although I could, I am a rich man,» Omurbek Babanov says.

Earlier the politician said that he wanted to become the Prime Minister. He, as a single candidate, was nominated by the union of four parties — Respublika, Ata Meken, Bir Bol and Reforma.

Өмүрбек Бабановдун кыргыз элине кайрылуусу



P.S. Омурбек Бабанов эч жакка качпай эле Кыргызстанда! pic.twitter.com/7gHVZo6Izs — Kunduz (@kunduzajibekova) October 9, 2020

A clash between supporters of Omurbek Babanov, Almazbek Atambayev and supporters of Sadyr Japarov occurred yesterday on Ala-Too square. As a result, five people were injured.

A state of emergency is imposed in the capital from October 10 by the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.