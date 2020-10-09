11:33
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Sadyr Japarov not acquitted by Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan

Sadyr Japarov, who had appointed himself to the post of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, was not acquitted by the Supreme Court. The ruling of the country’s highest court dated October 6, 2020 was handed over to 24.kg news agency.

On October 6, 2020, the Supreme Court really considered and granted the petition of the lawyer Sharabedin Toktosunov to review the criminal case against Sadyr Japarov on the basis of newly discovered evidence.

No acquittal was passed to Sadyr Japarov. The Supreme Court ruled to send the case for review, overturning previous decisions.

The decision of the highest instance dated October 6, 2020 states that the pre-trial proceedings were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Japarov, who wants to become the head of the Government, says that he was acquitted by the court that is not true.

Sadyr Japarov was serving his sentence in a prison colony. The courts of all instances sentenced him to 11 years and 6 months in a maximum security prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was released after the riots in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/168440/
views: 94
Print
Related
President ready for dialogue with all political forces, including Sadyr Japarov
Rally at Government House: People irate at MPs' inaction
Participants of rally at Government House in Bishkek disperse
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov surround Government House
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call on their opponents for negotiations
Sadyr Japarov calls himself the only legitimate prime minister
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov becomes acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Protesters offer to appoint Sadyr Japarov as president
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
9 October, Friday
11:21
Kyrgyzstan has no pro-Russian, pro-American or pro-Chinese politicians Kyrgyzstan has no pro-Russian, pro-American or pro-Chin...
11:02
Sadyr Japarov not acquitted by Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
10:52
UNICEF provides assistance to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Bishkek supermarkets stop selling alcohol in the evening
10:24
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to resign
8 October, Thursday
21:28
Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of concern to Moscow
21:08
New Speaker voices proposals to President of Kyrgyzstan to get out of situation