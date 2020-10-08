17:13
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated

All state and municipal bodies must have legitimate heads. The Acting Secretary of the Security Council and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Suvanaliev, said at a civil forum.

According to him, all the self-occupied positions will be returned to their legal leaders.

«The situation is difficult now. Politicians are against each other; they cannot agree among themselves. The authorities, who fled, said that they were there, that they were working remotely. We do not recognize intruders. If the chief fled, his duties should be performed by the first deputy. We will put the invaders in their place,» he said.

Omurbek Suvanaliev noted that the security forces have intensified their work in the south of the country to prevent an escalation of the situation. «Regarding the interethnic conflict, I headed the Osh Department of Internal Affairs in 2010. Work is underway there now,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/168354/
views: 73
Print
Related
New composition of Security Council urgently meets at SCNS building
Jeenbekov, Dzhamshitov discuss implementation of Security Council's decisions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting
Security Council secretariat searches into causes of coronavirus outbreak
Security Council meeting: Kyrgyzstan to massively purchase test systems
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June
Security Council Secretary: Control over income, expenses of officials tightened
President of Kyrgyzstan holds Security Council meeting
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan discusses problems due to coronavirus
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
17:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Parliament Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Par...
16:54
Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated
16:47
Government: All social obligations to population will be fulfilled
16:34
Rallies in support of Sooronbai Jeenbekov held in Kara-Suu and Osh
16:25
Rally at Government House: People irate at MPs' inaction