Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated

All state and municipal bodies must have legitimate heads. The Acting Secretary of the Security Council and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Suvanaliev, said at a civil forum.

According to him, all the self-occupied positions will be returned to their legal leaders.

«The situation is difficult now. Politicians are against each other; they cannot agree among themselves. The authorities, who fled, said that they were there, that they were working remotely. We do not recognize intruders. If the chief fled, his duties should be performed by the first deputy. We will put the invaders in their place,» he said.

Omurbek Suvanaliev noted that the security forces have intensified their work in the south of the country to prevent an escalation of the situation. «Regarding the interethnic conflict, I headed the Osh Department of Internal Affairs in 2010. Work is underway there now,» he added.