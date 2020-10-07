Vladimir Putin hopes conflict in Kyrgyzstan to be resolved peacefully

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that he was in touch with all parties to the conflict in Kyrgyzstan. RIA Novosti reports.

«What happened after the elections cannot but worries. We hope that the conflict will be resolved peacefully. Moscow expects that the internal political processes in the Kyrgyz Republic will end quickly and without any losses,» the head of the Russian Federation said.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid. Sooronbai Jeenbekov practically lost the levers of governing the country.