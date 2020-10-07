UN Secretary-General is closely monitoring situation in Kyrgyzstan

The UN Secretary‑General António Guterres is closely monitoring the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests erupted in the aftermath of the 4 October parliamentary elections, reportedly leaving one person dead and over 100 injured. Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, reported.

«The Secretary‑General regrets the loss of life and urges all involved to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence. The Secretary-General encourages all Kyrgyz actors to engage in dialogue and agree on a way forward within the constitutional framework. The United Nations stands ready to support all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution of the current situation, including through the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia,» the statement says.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid. Sooronbai Jeenbekov practically lost the levers of governing the country.

There are 768 victims of the riots in Bishkek in health care organizations.