Situation in Kyrgyzstan: 768 injured treated in Bishkek hospitals

There are 768 victims of the riots in Bishkek in health care organizations. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, 550 patients were sent for outpatient treatment after provision of primary medical care, 218 people were hospitalized, seven of them are in intensive care units. One man born in 2001 passed away.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid. Sooronbai Jeenbekov practically lost the levers of governing the country.