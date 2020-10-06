Candidacy of Myktybek Abdyldaev approved for post of Speaker of Parliament

The Committee of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations considered the candidacy of a deputy Myktybek Abdyldaev for the post of Speaker of the Parliament at its meeting.

An extraordinary meeting of the Parliament is held at Dostuk hotel. It was reported that 62 deputies have gathered. They intend to consider two issues: the candidacy of the Speaker and the Prime Minister.

As of today, the Parliament is the only legitimate body, and only its members can return Kyrgyzstan to the legal field.