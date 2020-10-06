14:44
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

CEC of Kyrgyzstan discusses issue of voluntary dissolution

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) discussed the issue of voluntary dissolution. The information was confirmed by a member of CEC Gulnara Dzhurabaeva.

She noted that the proposal was made by one of the CEC members at the meeting in the morning. «But then the question of responsibility arose: who will assess the results of the elections. It was offered to sum up the results first, and then make further decisions,» she said.

Gulnara Dzhurabaeva added that participants of the meeting also discussed statement of 12 parties demanding cancellation of the results of the parliamentary elections, numerous violations during the preparation and on election day: facts of bribery, use of administrative resource, and etc.

«My position: we must recognize the results as invalid, because there was an influence on the expression of the will of the voters in the form of bribery, use of administrative resource, disclosure of the secrecy of voting, interference of district and house committees. I intend to raise this issue at the meeting,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/167873/
views: 92
Print
Related
CEC to consider demand of 12 parties to cancel results of elections
CEC of Kyrgyzstan spends over 416 million soms on elections
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 108 complaints
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 21 complains since beginning of voting
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 59 international observers
UNDP donates equipment for identification of voters to CEC of Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: CEC sends materials on 64 violations to prosecutor's office
CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited
CEC offers Facebook to block political advertising on election silence day
Popular
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
6 October, Tuesday
14:17
CEC of Kyrgyzstan discusses issue of voluntary dissolution CEC of Kyrgyzstan discusses issue of voluntary dissolu...
14:06
Manas airport works as usual
14:00
Head of Kara-Suu district replaced
13:55
Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan: Safety should be a priority
13:50
SDK and SDPK unite and urge Kyrgyzstanis to support them