CEC of Kyrgyzstan discusses issue of voluntary dissolution

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) discussed the issue of voluntary dissolution. The information was confirmed by a member of CEC Gulnara Dzhurabaeva.

She noted that the proposal was made by one of the CEC members at the meeting in the morning. «But then the question of responsibility arose: who will assess the results of the elections. It was offered to sum up the results first, and then make further decisions,» she said.

Gulnara Dzhurabaeva added that participants of the meeting also discussed statement of 12 parties demanding cancellation of the results of the parliamentary elections, numerous violations during the preparation and on election day: facts of bribery, use of administrative resource, and etc.

«My position: we must recognize the results as invalid, because there was an influence on the expression of the will of the voters in the form of bribery, use of administrative resource, disclosure of the secrecy of voting, interference of district and house committees. I intend to raise this issue at the meeting,» she said.