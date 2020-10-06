All schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to learn remotely

From today on, all schoolchildren in the Kyrgyz Republic, including 1st graders, have been transferred to distance learning. The Ministry of Education of the republic reported.

A corresponding order is being prepared now. The Ministry of Education noted that the issue of resuming schooling would be considered after stabilization of the situation in the country.

Only 1st graders went to schools from September 1 in Kyrgyzstan. Students of 2-6 grades were supposed to resume their education in traditional form today.