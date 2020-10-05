Representatives of Ata Meken, Respublika parties hold rally in Talas

A rally of representatives of Ata Meken and Respublika parties takes place in Talas. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the rally takes place near the Drama Theater. In total, about 100 people gathered there.

The protesters refuse to recognize the election results, claiming that the voting took place with violations.

According to the preliminary data of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, four parties entered the Parliament. Mekenim Kyrgyzstan won most of the votes (21%) in Talas region. The party is followed by Birimdik (19%), Respublika (19%) and Kyrgyzstan (12%) parties.