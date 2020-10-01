Return to traditional education: Who will go to school from October 6

Children will not learn in overcrowded classrooms. Maria Kushubakova, a Doctor of the Children's and Teenagers’ Hygiene Unit of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, told 24.kg news agency.

"Initially, we were making our proposals since August. They said: if educational institutions have an opportunity to implement our algorithm, children can learn as usual. If there are no such opportunities, then let them learn online. The final decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center,” she said.

According to the doctor, on the basis of temporary sanitary regulations and standards, together with the Ministry of Education, the latest version of the algorithm for 1-6 grades has been developed.

There are many requirements, the main ones are wearing of masks, washing hands, presence of internal filters; heating, water supply and sewerage requirement for buildings and premises, adherence to the disinfection regime, keeping a distance of 1-1.5 meters, school breaks at different time.

There should be no crowding. If there are 40 people in the class, then all the children will not learn at the same time.

"Such classes should be divided into two or three groups so that there is an opportunity to provide distance,” Maria Kushubakova stressed. »Children will not go to school every day. Offline lessons will only be in some subjects, for example, in mathematics. Reading, homeland studies, history and other subjects will continue online. The Ministry of Education must now revise the entire educational process, the schedule so that all requirements are met."

The day before, the Republican Emergency Response Center decided to resume traditional form of teaching of students of 1-6 grades in general educational institutions from October 6, 2020.

Earlier, the version of resumption of traditional education after the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 4 was repeatedly voiced on social media, since teachers could be involved in preparation for the elections.

At the same time, it is not known what the officials were guided by. In early September, 40-70 new cases of COVID-19 were registered per day, but only first-graders were allowed to attend school. In recent days, about 160-180 cases have been detected. Moreover, the authorities have repeatedly announced the second wave of coronavirus infection expected in October-November.