Online enrollment in first grade starts in Kyrgyzstan

Online enrollment of children in the first grade has started in Kyrgyzstan.

It is conducted through an automated information system in two stages. During the first, from April 8 (from 9 a.m.) to June 2, children will be enrolled by micro-district (at the legal address); during the second, from June 3 to August 30, children will be enrolled regardless of their place of residence into schools, which have free places.

Parents or legal representatives register a child at the age of six — seven years for the first grade online at mektep.edu.gov.kg.

Questions about electronic enrollment can be addressed from April 8 to the call center at the number 110 on working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from the noon to 1 p.m.