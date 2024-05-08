11:39
Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Prosecutor asks for imprisonment for 7 years

The trial of the writer and public figure Olzhobai Shakir reached its final trajectory.

Debate of the parties ended in Alamedinsky District Court of Chui region on May 7.

The prosecution asks to find Olzhabai Shakir guilty of all charges and sentence him to seven years in prison.

The journalist Olzhobai Shakir was detained in August 2023 by SCNS officers. He is accused of calls for active disobedience to law enforcement officers, mass riots and an attempt to seize power.

Olzhobai Shakir called on citizens to hold a rally. He intended to organize a protest on August 31. The journalist stated that he opposed the transfer of four resorts in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan.

The defense of Olzhobai Shakir insists that there is no evidence in the case file for a guilty verdict. In particular, commenting on the course of the trial to Radio Azattyk, lawyer Bakyt Avtandil uulu drew attention to the fact that the conclusion of experts in the case was made on the basis of irrelevant video recording. According to the writer’s defense, the verdict should be acquittal.

The next hearing will take place on May 14. Olzhobai Shakir will make his last word, and then the verdict will be pronounced.
