17:16
USD 79.60
EUR 92.99
RUB 1.00
English

Over 20 facts of violations of quarantine regime revealed in Bishkek for a day

More than 20 facts of violations of the quarantine regime were revealed for a day in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The capital’s policemen carried out regular preventive measures among entertainment establishments, Internet clubs, restaurants and cafes.

More than ten entertainment establishments and public catering outlets lacked sanitary and hygienic means, the number of people staying there exceeded the allowed 50.

The facts of violations were registered under Articles 280 (Violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and Article 127 (Violation of the requirements (rules) of restrictive measures (quarantine).
link: https://24.kg/english/166956/
views: 101
Print
Related
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
Opening hours of catering outlets extended, but parks closed in Osh city
All sanitary and quarantine posts removed at entrances to Osh city
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
Residents of Talas demand to quarantine Jerooy mine
Services of medical and social expert commissions closed in Kyrgyzstan
All foodservice outlets to be closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Entrepreneurs demand to close Orto-Sai market
Shopping centers in Bishkek voluntarily close
Archive Agency quarantined in Bishkek
Popular
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years
30 September, Wednesday
16:17
Over 20 facts of violations of quarantine regime revealed in Bishkek for a day Over 20 facts of violations of quarantine regime reveal...
16:10
Doctors from Bishkek leave for regions due to COVID-19 incidence increase
15:59
Price of tickets from Moscow to Bishkek grows by 63 percent
14:31
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33.6 million people globally
14:24
Ministry of Economy proposes to introduce state regulation of coal prices