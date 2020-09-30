Over 20 facts of violations of quarantine regime revealed in Bishkek for a day

More than 20 facts of violations of the quarantine regime were revealed for a day in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The capital’s policemen carried out regular preventive measures among entertainment establishments, Internet clubs, restaurants and cafes.

More than ten entertainment establishments and public catering outlets lacked sanitary and hygienic means, the number of people staying there exceeded the allowed 50.

The facts of violations were registered under Articles 280 (Violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and Article 127 (Violation of the requirements (rules) of restrictive measures (quarantine).