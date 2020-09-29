15:26
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Official meeting ceremony of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, took place in the Carmelite Palace in Budapest. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Anthems of the two countries were performed. Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Viktor Orban, after examining the guard of honor and the national equestrian detachment, introduced members of their delegations.

The ceremonial march of the military band marked the end of the military honors and then a photographing ceremony took place in the foyer of the palace.

Then the parties went for talks in a narrow format to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Sooronbai Jeenbekov laid a wreath on Heroes’ Square. The guard of honor and a military band participated in the ceremony. The head of state paid tribute to the memory of prominent figures and personalities who contributed to the formation of the Hungarian statehood.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Hungary yesterday, on September 28, on a return visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
