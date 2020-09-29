10:52
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays official visit to Hungary

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Hungary late in the evening with an official visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

A guard of honor was lined up on the airfield of the Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, and a red carpet was laid out. Arriving in Budapest, Sooronbai Jeenbekov had an informal dinner with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

«Within the framework of the official visit, the head of state will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban. They will sign a joint declaration between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary on strategic partnership,» the message says.

In addition, during the visit, a memorandum on the establishment of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund and other documents on bilateral cooperation will be signed. The ceremony of naming the park in Budapest city after Chingiz Aitmatov will take place with participation of the delegation of Kyrgyzstan.

As part of his official visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also meet with the President Janos Ader and the Speaker of the National Assembly Laszlo Kever.
