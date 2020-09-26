Cuba could be granted observer status in EAEU by the end of 2020

The decision to grant Cuba the status of an observer state under the Eurasian Economic Union could be made before the end of 2020. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

Joint consultations of the commission, the EAEU states and Cuba were held at the EEC headquarters to clarify certain aspects of granting the country the observer status.

Earlier, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council informed about Cuba’s desire to obtain such a status. The heads of state instructed to hold joint consultations with the republic to clarify technical issues and further prospects for cooperation.

During consultations at the EEC headquarters, the Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Union countries declared their unconditional support for the initiative of the Cuban side.

The EAEU countries are already interacting with Cuba within the framework of the memorandum signed in 2018, but there is a mutual desire to build up partnership.

The status of an observer state in the EAEU gives the country the opportunity to attend, upon invitation, meetings of the Union bodies without the right to participate in decision-making, as well as receive documents adopted by the bodies that do not contain confidential information. At the moment, Moldova has such a status.