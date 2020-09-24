15:24
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing from mid-2021

Growth of Kyrgyzstan’s economy is expected to begin in mid-2021. The Deputy Minister of Economy, Avtandil Alybaev, announced at a press conference today.

According to him, with the improvement of the situation with coronavirus infection and opening of borders, social and economic indicators will also grow in the country. The economy will achieve positive growth rates already next year. The Ministry of Economy expects GDP growth by 4.5 percent.

«The upcoming elections will have a positive effect on the economy, because candidates spend certain funds on advertising, transport, accomodation,» the official said.
