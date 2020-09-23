Population to be vaccinated against flu at Family Medicine Centers for free

People will be vaccinated against flu free of charge throughout the republic at all Family Medicine Centers. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, mobile groups will be involved in the vaccination, if necessary.

«In order to prevent mass spread of influenza and COVID-19, the Government has been conducting preventive vaccination of the population since September 16,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Some private healthcare organizations are allowed to vaccinate citizens. These are 10 private medical centers in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, branches of the private medical center Tsadmir — in Jalal-Abad, Batken and Talas, in Naryn — a branch of Bonetsky’s laboratory.