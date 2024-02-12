Incidence of ARVI and influenza continues to decrease in Kyrgyzstan

At least 7,216 cases of ARVI and influenza have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from February 5 to February 11. The Department of Disease Prevention, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to it, the incidence rate decreased slightly compared to the previous week.

More than half of all cases are still children under 14.

In addition, weekly monitoring of COVID-19 infections continues. Four cases were registered over the week: one in Bishkek, one in Osh city, two in Chui region.

The epidemiological situation is under control.