President of Kyrgyzstan speaks at anniversary session of UN General Assembly

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made a video message at the 75th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, the consequences of coronavirus have strongly affected the external debt problem. «I express my gratitude to the G20 and international financial institutions for the decision to suspend payments on debts,» the head of state said.

We also ask you to support our proposal for a deep restructuring of external debt in exchange for sustainable development projects. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that the Kyrgyz Republic supports the reforms of the UN Secretary-General, and recalled that the republic has nominated itself as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the coming years.

«We also attach great importance to the protection of human rights, the rule of law and democracy. We ask you to support us in the next elections to the Human Rights Council. As a UN member state, the Kyrgyz Republic contributes to its development. Our global initiatives in the field of ecology, mountain development and preservation of historical heritage have been supported by the international community. Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in Central Asia,» the President said.

Another video message from the head of state is planned at the Biodiversity Summit to be organized on September 30 as part of the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly.

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the current quarantine restrictions in the UN member states and New York, all events of the high-level week will be held online.