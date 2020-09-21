Head of Kyrgyzstan to deliver video message at session of UN General Assembly

The high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN General Assembly will start today. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, will deliver a video message on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

His speech will be shown at the UN headquarters tonight.

As part of the High-Level Week, a General Debate of the UN General Assembly will also take place, within which Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make a video message on September 23.

Another video message from the head of state is planned at the Biodiversity Summit to be organized on September 30 as part of the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly.

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the current quarantine restrictions in the UN member states and in New York city, all the events will be held online.