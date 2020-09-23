Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State language is great heritage of ancestors

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the State Language Day. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«The state language is the great heritage of our ancestors, the main symbol of our statehood. The Kyrgyz language has come a long and difficult way for 31 years after acquiring the status of the state language,» the congratulatory message says.

The state language has become not only a means of mutual communication, but also the language of legislation and public administration.

«Of course, there are also shortcomings. In the era of digitalization, the task is to further develop the Kyrgyz language in order it to become the language of science and new technologies,» the President noted.

«Our goal is the widespread introduction of the Kyrgyz language into the practice of life, so that it becomes a truly common language of all nationalities living in our country. The language policy is based on the comprehensive use of the state language as an important factor in strengthening unity of the people of Kyrgyzstan,» the message says.

«Dear compatriots, let the Kyrgyz language, which created the world’s greatest Manas epic, be eternal. May the Almighty bless us, and may there always be prosperity for our people and peace in our land!» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The State Language Day is marked in the country annually on September 23 in honor of the adoption on this day of the Law on the State Language of the Kirghiz SSR in 1989 by the Supreme Council of the Kirghiz SSR.