EAEU to introduce anti-dumping duty on aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to introduce an anti-dumping measure against aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China for a period of five years. Press service of the EEC reported. The duty will be 16.18 percent for the supply of aluminum strip produced in Azerbaijan and 13.14 percent — in China.

«It is expected that the available free production capacities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — and to date there are seven enterprises — when equalizing the level of competition thanks to the introduction of the measure, will fully meet the needs of the market,» Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the EEC Andrey Slepnev said. The aluminum strip is used, among others, in the construction industry, in electrical engineering, as well as in the manufacture of refrigeration units, heat exchangers, radiators, shutters and corrugated sheets for flooring. At the same time, the measure will not affect products intended for the production of aluminum cans. The decision of the EEC Board will enter into force in 30 calendar days from the date of its official publication.

«An anti-dumping investigation in relation to aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China was launched on May 7, 2019 following consideration of an application filed by the Association of Aluminum Producers, Suppliers and Consumers. The investigation showed presence of dumped imports and material damage caused to the economy of the EAEU member states,» the EEC stressed.