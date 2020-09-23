10:23
USD 79.26
EUR 93.07
RUB 1.04
English

EAEU to introduce anti-dumping duty on aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to introduce an anti-dumping measure against aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China for a period of five years. Press service of the EEC reported. The duty will be 16.18 percent for the supply of aluminum strip produced in Azerbaijan and 13.14 percent — in China.

«It is expected that the available free production capacities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — and to date there are seven enterprises — when equalizing the level of competition thanks to the introduction of the measure, will fully meet the needs of the market,» Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the EEC Andrey Slepnev said. The aluminum strip is used, among others, in the construction industry, in electrical engineering, as well as in the manufacture of refrigeration units, heat exchangers, radiators, shutters and corrugated sheets for flooring. At the same time, the measure will not affect products intended for the production of aluminum cans. The decision of the EEC Board will enter into force in 30 calendar days from the date of its official publication.

«An anti-dumping investigation in relation to aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China was launched on May 7, 2019 following consideration of an application filed by the Association of Aluminum Producers, Suppliers and Consumers. The investigation showed presence of dumped imports and material damage caused to the economy of the EAEU member states,» the EEC stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/166060/
views: 95
Print
Related
EAEU to create e-commerce operator
EAEU thinks about creation of free trade zone with Mongolia and Indonesia
EAEU to introduce labeling of milk, kefir, yogurt and other dairy products
Russia to restrict import of cars from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Goods accounting points in framework of trade with EAEU to open in Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations with Egypt on free trade zone with EAEU to continue in fall
EAEU considers issue of granting observer status to Uzbekistan
Kubat Umurzakov: To get out of crisis, Kyrgyzstan needs to work with EAEU
EAEU to complete development of job search system by end of 2020
Working group to determine origin of goods for public procurement formed in EAEU
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
23 September, Wednesday
10:19
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State language is great heritage of ancestors Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State language is great heritage o...
10:09
Fraudsters deceive Kyrgyzstanis about opening of border with Kazakhstan
09:39
EAEU to introduce anti-dumping duty on aluminum strip from Azerbaijan and China
09:28
UNDP donates equipment for identification of voters to CEC of Kyrgyzstan
09:18
Elections 2020: Seven women withdraw from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party
22 September, Tuesday
18:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights
18:31
Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed
18:23
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization
18:17
Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support