Water supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended

Some districts of Bishkek will have no water on September 22 and September 23. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Kalys-Ordo, Muras-Ordo water intakes and city water supply networks within preparation for the winter period.

Supply of drinking water in Kalys-Ordo, Muras-Ordo housing estates will be temporarily stopped on September 22 from 9.00 to 17.00. Area bounded by Den Xiaoping, Profsoyuznaya, Lumumba, Kustanayskaya Streets will have no water on September 23 from 9.00 to 18.00.

The City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks citizens, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
